Bauers went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Bauers coaxed his average back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Sept. 1 with his second multi-hit effort over the last four games. The rookie has knocked in seven runs over that span as well, in large part thanks for four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run). Bauers showed plenty of promise earlier in the season, so the hope is he can finish off the regular season with similar momentum after a prolonged second-half slump.