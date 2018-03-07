Rays' Jake Bauers: Blasts monster homer in loss
Bauers went 1-for-2 with a second-inning solo home run in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.
Bauers opened some eyes last spring training with a shot that landed on the roof of the team's right-field offices, but Tuesday's blast reportedly one-upped it, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. The promising prospect is still highly likely to open the 2018 season with a second go-around at Triple-A Durham after a solid 2017 with the Bulls, but he's expected to receive an extended look against big-league arms this spring in anticipation of a potential promotion at some point in the coming campaign.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Putting time in outfield during spring•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Gets first two hits of spring Thursday•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Placed on 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Still biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Scuffling lately at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...