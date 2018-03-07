Bauers went 1-for-2 with a second-inning solo home run in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.

Bauers opened some eyes last spring training with a shot that landed on the roof of the team's right-field offices, but Tuesday's blast reportedly one-upped it, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. The promising prospect is still highly likely to open the 2018 season with a second go-around at Triple-A Durham after a solid 2017 with the Bulls, but he's expected to receive an extended look against big-league arms this spring in anticipation of a potential promotion at some point in the coming campaign.