Bauers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, four RBI and four runs scored Saturday during the Rays' 19-6 win against the Twins.

The rookie played a major role in the Rays' 15-run show across the final three innings, plating two on a double in the eighth and lining a homer over the right-field wall in the ninth off position-player-as-pitcher Willians Astudillo. Bauers has homered in back-to-back games and three of his past seven. The 22-year-old's power potential has been a point of heavy scrutiny in his development, but with five blasts in 125 plate appearances to accentuate a .264/.383/.520 line, he's keeping a solid early pace to alleviate some of that uncertainty.