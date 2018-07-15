Rays' Jake Bauers: Clears fences for second straight game
Bauers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, four RBI and four runs scored Saturday during the Rays' 19-6 win against the Twins.
The rookie played a major role in the Rays' 15-run show across the final three innings, plating two on a double in the eighth and lining a homer over the right-field wall in the ninth off position-player-as-pitcher Willians Astudillo. Bauers has homered in back-to-back games and three of his past seven. The 22-year-old's power potential has been a point of heavy scrutiny in his development, but with five blasts in 125 plate appearances to accentuate a .264/.383/.520 line, he's keeping a solid early pace to alleviate some of that uncertainty.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...