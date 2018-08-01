Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Bauers went deep for the second straight game, getting to Tyler Skaggs in the second for a 354-shot that opened what would be a Rays scoring barrage. The rookie has now hit safely in five of six games overall, and he wrapped up July with five RBI over his final four contests of the month.

