Rays' Jake Bauers: Enjoying solid season at Triple-A Durham
Bauers is slashing .277/.350/.426 with 19 extra-base hits (14 doubles, five home runs) and 24 RBI over 218 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham.
The 22-year-old is displaying improvement with the bat during what is his second full season at the Triple-A level. Bauers has upped both his average and slugging percentage by 14 points over last season, but he's also seen an 18-point drop in on-base percentage partly due to a four-point drop in walk rate. The promising prospect brings a decent mix of power and speed to the table, although he's yet to generate the type of home-run production that some of his spectacular spring training round trippers of the past two seasons would imply he's capable of.
