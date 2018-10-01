Bauers went 3-for-3 with a two-run ground-rule double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

It was a positive finish to an up-and-down rookie campaign for Bauers, who slashed a forgettable .153/.269/.291 after the All-Star break. Bauers managed to coax his average over the Mendoza Line with Sunday's season-ending effort, and he'll look to parlay his experiences against big-league pitching this season into stronger numbers in 2019.