Bauers went 2-for-4 with a run in Thursday's 5-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles.

Bauers was hitless over his first 10 spring at-bats prior to Thursday, so the pair of singles enabled him to break the ice on the stat sheet. The 22-year-old spent the entirety of 2017 at Triple-A Durham, finishing with a .263/.368/.412 line that partly consisted of 13 home runs, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 575 plate appearances. The promising prospect is likely to start the regular season back in the minors given the recent influx of personnel in the outfield, but he'd certainly be a candidate for call-up as soon as an opportunity arose. Moreover, it's not entirely out of the question that Bauers carves out one of the final spot on the Opening Day roster with a strong enough spring.