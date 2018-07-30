Bauers went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

The young slugger launched a 390-foot shot to right in the sixth, slicing the Rays' deficit down to 6-3 at the time. Bauers now has 13 extra-base hits (eight doubles, five homers) overall in July, which has helped lead to an impressive 18 RBI during the month for the rookie. While consistent contact remains a problem (24.0 percent strikeout rate), that's not entirely surprising for a player getting his first extended exposure to big-league pitching.