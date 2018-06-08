Bauers went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during his big-league debut in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

The highly anticipated arrival of Bauers at the big-league level was ultimately a dud in the box score, but hopes are high for the 22-year-old. Bauers has certainly played a role in boosting those expectations with some prodigious power displays over the last two spring trainings, as well as a solid last season-plus at Triple-A Durham.