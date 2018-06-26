Bauers, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Monday, is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, a walk and four runs in his last three games.

The rookie already has six multi-hit efforts overall since making his debut June 7, which is especially impressive when factoring in that he went hitless in his first two major-league games. Bauers has compiled 11 extra-base hits since arriving as well, and a discerning eye that's helped lead to 13 walks is playing a significant part in his outstanding .416 on-base percentage.