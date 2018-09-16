Rays' Jake Bauers: Homers and drives in four
Bauers went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI in Saturday's win over the A's.
Bauers singled twice and produced a sacrifice fly in his first three trips to the plate before delivering a decisive go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. The young first baseman has just three hits across 31 at-bats in September entering Saturday, so hopefully this multi-hit effort -- his first since Aug. 23 and third since the All-Star break -- will get him kickstarted at the plate. Bauers is currently slashing .198/.318/.389 with 11 homers and four stolen bases through 84 games in his rookie campaign.
