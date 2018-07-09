Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, two walks and three runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

Bauers was a constant thorn in the side of the Mets in the blowout win, snapping a 3-for-33 slump in authoritative fashion. The rookie's solo homer was his first round tripper since June 24, and he's now racked up an impressive 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, three homers) over his first 121 big-league plate appearances.