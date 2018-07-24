Bauers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Yankees.

Bauers put Tampa Bay on top in the fifth inning after slugging a three-run home run. Although he's received criticism due to a lack of production during his first season in the big leagues, Bauers' power numbers have increased of late, as he's homered three times and driven in 10 runs over his last 10 matchups.