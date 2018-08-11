Bauers is out of the lineup against Toronto on Saturday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Bauers will head to the bench for a rare day off after starting the past 32 games. Over that span, he's hitting .220/.305/.463 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. In his place, C.J. Cron will man first base and bat in the cleanup spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories