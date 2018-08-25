Bauers is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Bauers went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday as is 3-for-42 with 18 strikeouts in his last 51 plate appearances. C.J. Cron grabs the start at first base and is batting fifth for the Rays.

