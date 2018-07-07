Rays' Jake Bauers: Not in Saturday's lineup
Bauers is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bauers will take a seat after a pair of 0-for-4 showings during the past two games. C.J. Cron will draw a start at first base with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for New York.
