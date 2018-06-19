Bauers went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Bauers continues to be a constant presence on the bases, with Monday's productive night pushing his OBP to .380. The rookie has also shown some nice pop thus far, as he's posted six extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, one home run) over his first 50 plate appearances.

