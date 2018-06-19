Rays' Jake Bauers: Offensive success continues
Bauers went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Bauers continues to be a constant presence on the bases, with Monday's productive night pushing his OBP to .380. The rookie has also shown some nice pop thus far, as he's posted six extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, one home run) over his first 50 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: On base three times Saturday•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Smacks first big-league homer Monday•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Goes hitless in debut•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Officially recalled•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: On his way to big leagues•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Enjoying solid season at Triple-A Durham•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart