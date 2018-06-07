Bauers was called up from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

In a corresponding move, the club designated Brad Miller for assignment. Looking ahead, Bauers should receive regular playing time at first base while also getting some starts at the DH spot. Through 52 games with the Bulls this season, he slashed .279/.357/.426 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

