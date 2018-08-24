Rays' Jake Bauers: On base thrice in win
Bauers went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Royals on Thursday.
Bauers was part of a fruitful night for the top quartet in the Rays order, with the multi-hit effort he generated serving as his first in a full month. The rookie has slowed down considerably after a solid start to his big-league career, as even factoring in Thursday's production, he's still only slashing .165/.290/.311 over 125 post-All-Star-break plate appearances.
