Rays' Jake Bauers: On torrid pace during last three games
Bauers, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Monday, is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, thee RBI, a walk and four runs in his last three games.
The rookie already has six multi-hit efforts overall since making his debut June 7, especially impressive when factoring in that he went hitless in his first two major-league games. Bauers has compiled 11 extra-base hits since arriving as well, and a discerning eye that's helped lead to 13 walks is playing a significant part in his outstanding .416 on-base percentage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...