Rays' Jake Bauers: Out of lineup Friday
Bauers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Bauers will head to the bench against Red Sox's left-hander Brian Johnson as he is slashing .174/.277/.349 with four home runs in 102 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Lefties David Price and Chris Sale take the mound for Boston on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so it things won't get any easier for Bauers this weekend if he re-enters the lineup.
