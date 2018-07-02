Bauers is not starting Monday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bauers is the victim of the National League park, with regular designated hitter C.J. Cron starting in his usual first base spot. The Rays face the left-handed Wei-Yin Chen on Monday but will face righties in the last two games of the series, so Bauers has a good chance to start those games.