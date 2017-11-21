Bauers was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Monday.

By moving Bauers to the 40-man roster, the Rays have protected him from the Rule 5 draft. Bauers played exclusively at Triple-A Durham during the 2017 season, where he slashed .263/.368/.412 across 132 games. In addition to a solid display at the plate, he stole 20 bases while being caught just three times.