Rays' Jake Bauers: Promoted to big leagues
Bauers was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Bauers will head to the major leagues after hitting .277 with five home runs and 24 RBI through 51 games at Triple-A this season. The Rays are expected to make a corresponding move prior to Thursday's tilt.
