Bauers, who is trying to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring, is helping his cause by putting in time in both the outfield and at first base, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The promising 22-year-old hasn't yet taken off at the plate this spring, hitting just .211 over his first 19 at-bats. However, Bauers has been making a positive impression with his versatility and approach, bouncing back from a first-inning error in right field against the Yankees on Sunday with an opposite-field double in his first at-bat in the following frame. Bauers had designs on potentially locking down the starting first base role prior to the Rays trading for C.J. Cron, but he's handled the development well, partly by embracing his outfield work. "It doesn't matter who comes walking through that door," he said. "I'm still here to compete for a job, whether it's at first base or left field, or wherever. I'm here to win a job."