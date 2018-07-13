Rays' Jake Bauers: Records three hits
Bauers went 3-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Twins.
Bauers recorded his third multi-hit game and his fifth extra-base hit in his last nine starts. Though his .255 batting average and three home runs in 115 at-bats don't stand out, he has flashed other impressive skills highlighted by a .377 on-base percentage. However, to become a reliable fantasy asset in the majority of formats, he'll need to improve on his .215/.367/.418 line against right-handed pitchers.
