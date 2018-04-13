Bauers, who went 0-for-3 in Triple-A Durham's 2-0 loss to Columbus on Thursday, is hitting .174 (4-for-23) over his first seven games.

There's a trio of extra-base hits, two RBI, three walks, a stolen base and three runs on his ledger, so Bauers has made more noise than his unsightly average implies. However, after garnering a well-earned reputation for prodigious home runs over the last two springs, the 22-year-old has yet to go deep in the early going with Durham. The versatile first baseman figures to continue biding his time at the Triple-A level this season as long as C.J. Cron remains healthy and productive with the big-league club, but a callup at some point this season is certainly a possibility.