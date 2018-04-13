Rays' Jake Bauers: Scuffling early at plate with Durham
Bauers, who went 0-for-3 in Triple-A Durham's 2-0 loss to Columbus on Thursday, is hitting .174 (4-for-23) over his first seven games.
There's a trio of extra-base hits, two RBI, three walks, a stolen base and three runs on his ledger, so Bauers has made more noise than his unsightly average implies. However, after garnering a well-earned reputation for prodigious home runs over the last two springs, the 22-year-old has yet to go deep in the early going with Durham. The versatile first baseman figures to continue biding his time at the Triple-A level this season as long as C.J. Cron remains healthy and productive with the big-league club, but a callup at some point this season is certainly a possibility.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Sent back to minors•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Blasts monster homer in loss•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Putting time in outfield during spring•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Gets first two hits of spring Thursday•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Placed on 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Still biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...