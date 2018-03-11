The Rays optioned Bauers to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Bauers looks like he could be the Rays' long-term solution at first base, but after the club acquired C.J. Cron earlier this spring to handle those duties, the 22-year-old will have to wait a little longer for his big-league debut. After slashing .263/.368/.412 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases at Durham last season, Bauers will look to supply more power in his second taste of Triple-A as he attempts to convince the Rays he's ready for a full-time role in the majors.