Rays' Jake Bauers: Sent back to minors
The Rays optioned Bauers to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Bauers looks like he could be the Rays' long-term solution at first base, but after the club acquired C.J. Cron earlier this spring to handle those duties, the 22-year-old will have to wait a little longer for his big-league debut. After slashing .263/.368/.412 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases at Durham last season, Bauers will look to supply more power in his second taste of Triple-A as he attempts to convince the Rays he's ready for a full-time role in the majors.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Blasts monster homer in loss•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Putting time in outfield during spring•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Gets first two hits of spring Thursday•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Placed on 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Still biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jake Bauers: Scuffling lately at Triple-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.