Bauers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Monday.

Bauers connected off Corey Kluber in the second inning, plating Willy Adames to snap a 1-1 tie. The rookie snapped a 30-game home-run drought in the process while reaching safely for the third straight game. The modest taste of success is a particularly welcome sight in Bauers' case, considering he hit only .105 in August and opened September mired in a 1-for-17 slump over his first six games.