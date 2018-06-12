Bauers went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, two walks and three runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Bauers squared up on a Sam Gaviglio fourth-inning offering, sending it 386 feet to right in the fourth for his first major-league round tripper. It was a stellar offensive night for the rookie overall, as he was on base four times and extended his modest hitting streak to three games. After going hitless over his first two games, the 22-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with three doubles and Monday's homer over the subsequent three contests.