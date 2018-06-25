Rays' Jake Bauers: Smacks game-winning blast in extras
Bauers went 2-for-6 with a triple, a game-winning solo home run and two runs overall in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Bauers put an end to the marathon contest with a 420-foot solo shot to center off reliever Chasen Shreve, securing a rare sweep of the Yankees. The rookie has now reached safely in four straight games, and he's been impressively squaring up against big-league arms thus far. Factoring in Sunday's production, Bauers has already compiled 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, two homers) on the strength of a 45.2 percent hard contact rate over his first 72 plate appearances.
