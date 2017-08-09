Rays' Jake Bauers: Still biding his time at Triple-A
Bauers, 21, is hitting .270/.373/.420 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI and 13 steals through 106 games for Triple-A Durham.
Even though Bauers has made the transition from first base to the outfield, the acquisition of Lucas Duda at the trade deadline certainly hurt his chances of a promotion to the big leagues. He could still come up when rosters expand in September, but it is unlikely he would receive significant at-bats, as the Rays are in the thick of the Wild Card race. More likely, Bauers will have to wait until 2018 to try and win a spot on the roster.
