Rays' Jake Bauers: Swats fourth homer
Bauers went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 11-8 loss to the Twins.
The rookie now has an impressive 18 extra-base hits (12 doubles, two triples, four homers) in his first 34 big-league games, fueling Bauers' .258/.378/.492 slash line.
