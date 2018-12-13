General manager Erik Neander said Bauers is "our guy" at first base heading into 2019, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Neander added that the Rays will look at all options -- which could mean bringing in a righty swinging first baseman -- but it sounds like Bauers will at least handle the larger side of a platoon at first base in his sophomore season. The 23-year-old's rookie campaign was marred by a brutal slump in summer, and he finished with a disappointing .201/.316/.384 line in 96 games. He'll look to use his experience against major-league pitching to improve in 2019.