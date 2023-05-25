site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jake Diekman: Returns from paternity leave
RotoWire Staff
Diekman was activated from the paternity leave list by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diekman missed the first three games of the series against the Blue Jays but is back for the finale. Ben Heller was optioned in a corresponding move.
