Faria (oblique) will start a rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is ineligible to return from the 60-day disabled list until July 22, and may not even be ready by then. Faria had a 5.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 47.2 innings (10 starts) before landing on the disabled list.

