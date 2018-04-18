Rays' Jake Faria: Breaks long winless drought Wednesday
Faria (1-1) picked up the win over the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
It's the right-hander's first quality start of the season, and it's also Faria's first victory since last July 25 -- a stretch of eight starts and two relief appearances since his last win. He threw 53 of 80 pitches for strikes, with his only real mistake resulting in a solo shot by Shin-Soo Choo in the third inning. Faria will next take the mound Tuesday in Baltimore.
