Rays' Jake Faria: Can't get out of second inning
Faria struggled Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing eight runs on five hits and five walks and earning a well-deserved loss. He threw just 1.2 innings and didn't record a single strikeout.
Faria couldn't find the plate against Boston. He walked a third of the fifteen batters he faced and threw just 34 strikes in 74 pitches. The young righty allowed four runs in the first inning after starting the game by letting five of the first six hitters get on base. He was pulled in the second after walking the bases loaded and allowing a grand slam to Xander Bogaerts. Faria has tossed just 5.2 innings in his first two starts, walking eight batters while striking out just two. He was supposed to be a boring but usable fantasy starter, but his early struggles have been significant enough that his place in the Rays' rotation could already be under threat.
