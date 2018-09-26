Faria (4-4) gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two in 2.1 innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He took the loss.

He had worked exclusively in relief since rejoining the Rays as a September callup but was tabbed as the starter in this contest. Faria had been limited to no more than three innings in any of his three appearances this month, so while he was more stretched out than most of the Rays' favored openers, fantasy owners certainly shouldn't have been expecting Faria to go deep enough to qualify for a win. Of course, it didn't help that he wasn't effective in his return to the rotation. Faria could start again Sunday against the Blue Jays in the final game of the season. His role for 2019 is unclear, but he obviously hasn't endeared himself to fantasy owners with a 5.40 ERA and 50:33 K:BB in 65 innings this season.