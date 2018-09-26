Rays' Jake Faria: Chased in return to rotation
Faria (4-4) gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two in 2.1 innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He took the loss.
He had worked exclusively in relief since rejoining the Rays as a September callup but was tabbed as the starter in this contest. Faria had been limited to no more than three innings in any of his three appearances this month, so while he was more stretched out than most of the Rays' favored openers, fantasy owners certainly shouldn't have been expecting Faria to go deep enough to qualify for a win. Of course, it didn't help that he wasn't effective in his return to the rotation. Faria could start again Sunday against the Blue Jays in the final game of the season. His role for 2019 is unclear, but he obviously hasn't endeared himself to fantasy owners with a 5.40 ERA and 50:33 K:BB in 65 innings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Rejoins rotation Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Three-inning relief stint in majors return•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: In store for promotion Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Optioned to minors following start•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Re-enters rotation Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Ready to pitch Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...