Rays' Jake Faria: Dealing with oblique strain
Faria suffered a left oblique strain during Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Faria left in the third inning with a previously undisclosed injury, and the diagnosis of an oblique strain is hardly good news. The severity of the strain remains unclear at this point and the 24-year-old is likely slated to undergo an MRI, but a trip to the disabled list wouldn't be surprising given the type of injury sustained
