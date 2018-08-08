Rays' Jake Faria: Dealing with sore neck
Faria wasn't available out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles due to a sore neck, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Faria returned from the 10-day disabled list Aug. 1 against the Angels in a bullpen role, covering 3.2 innings and giving up a run on four hits and three walks. Though it doesn't appear the Rays are ready to move Faria back into the rotation just yet, it appears he'll act as a de facto starter on the occasions the team uses "openers" for games. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Faria could be available in relief Wednesday, though the plan is to use Jalen Beeks as the primary pitcher once opener Ryne Stanek exits. If that's the case, the Rays could wait until Thursday to integrate Faria back into the pitching schedule.
