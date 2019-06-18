Rays' Jake Faria: Demoted to Triple-A
Faria allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Monday against the Yankees. He was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Faria made it through Monda's outing unscathed, but the Rays have elected to send him down, likely for a fresh arm. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
