Faria allowed a single run on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 24-year-old righty got the hook early Sunday, as he had thrown just 83 pitches (53 for strikes). Faria posted a solid 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 through 86.7 innings last season, but his 4.16 FIP suggests he might have slightly overachieved. Additionally, starting for rebuilding Rays probably won't provide an abundance of opportunities to mark the wins column. Faria lines up to make his next start against Boston at Fenway Park.