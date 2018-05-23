Rays' Jake Faria: Exits with apparent injury
Faria left Tuesday's game against the Red Sox in the third inning with an apparent injury, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear as manager Kevin Cash and the athletic trainer headed to the mound in the middle of Hanley Ramirez's at-bat and subsequently removed him from the game. The 24-year-old allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over 2.2 innings prior to exiting.
