Faria (oblique) is expected to make two more rehab starts for Triple-A Durham before being deemed ready for activation, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The news comes via manager Kevin Cash, who also stated that Faria will likely be utilized as a "bullpen day" opener upon his return to the big-league club. The right-hander has been sidelined since May 22, so it's understandable that the Rays want to ease him back into a normal starter's workload. Having last pitched for the Bulls on Tuesday, Faria is next slated to take the mound Sunday.