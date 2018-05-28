Faria (oblique) may be out until August, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested that a six-to-eight week timetable for Faria's return might be on the optimistic side. As a result of the long absence, owners without the luxury of DL spots will have to consider cutting him loose. A more firm timetable for Faria's eventual return will be clear within the first four weeks of his recovery and rehab process.

