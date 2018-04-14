Faria got a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two.

It was a nice bounce-back for Faria after he was lit up for eight earned in just 1.2 innings by the Red Sox in his last start but he still has more walks than strikeouts through his first 11 innings, with 10 free passes against nine punch-outs. He's a risky fantasy play until he shows signs sustained signs of turning that ratio around.