Rays' Jake Faria: Gets no-decision against Phillies
Faria got a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday, giving up one earned run on two hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two.
It was a nice bounce-back for Faria after he was lit up for eight earned in just 1.2 innings by the Red Sox in his last start but he still has more walks than strikeouts through his first 11 innings, with 10 free passes against nine punch-outs. He's a risky fantasy play until he shows signs sustained signs of turning that ratio around.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Can't get out of second inning•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Exits after four frames Sunday•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Starting team's fourth game•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Long ball an issue Thursday•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Trying to steady performances before regular season•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...