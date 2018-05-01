Rays' Jake Faria: Goes eight scoreless innings in win
Faria (2-1) went eight scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Faria stifled the Detroit offense in this one, allowing just two men past first base over eight dominant innings. He was in the strike zone at a 66 percent clip and worked up to 112 pitches in his strongest outing of the season. Faria has endured a pair of poor outings early this season to give him an inflated 4.60 ERA, but he's posted a stellar 1.16 mark across four starts excluding those two. Fresh off one of the best starts of his young career, Faria takes on the Blue Jays this weekend.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Lifted in fifth Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Tuesday's start postponed•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Breaks long winless drought Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Gets no-decision against Phillies•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Can't get out of second inning•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...