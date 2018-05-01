Faria (2-1) went eight scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Faria stifled the Detroit offense in this one, allowing just two men past first base over eight dominant innings. He was in the strike zone at a 66 percent clip and worked up to 112 pitches in his strongest outing of the season. Faria has endured a pair of poor outings early this season to give him an inflated 4.60 ERA, but he's posted a stellar 1.16 mark across four starts excluding those two. Fresh off one of the best starts of his young career, Faria takes on the Blue Jays this weekend.