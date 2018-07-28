Rays' Jake Faria: Hit hard in rehab start
Faria (oblique) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Triple-A Durham's loss to Syracuse on Friday. He struck out five.
Faria was trying to bounce back from a short outing in his most recent trip to the mound for the Bulls last Sunday, one in which he allowed four runs on seven hits, including two homers. The right-hander ended up taking an even worse beating Friday, allowing another pair of round trippers while often laboring through 82 pitches. Faria has generated an 8.40 ERA through five rehab appearances, so even though his pitch count is essentially back up to one befitting a starter's workload, his poor performances over his last three starts may keep the Rays from activating him for the moment.
