Rays' Jake Faria: Impressing in spring
Faria allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over three innings in a 10-4 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout and now has a 2.70 ERA and 0.75 WHIP through three spring appearances.
The 25-year-old raised plenty of hopes with a 2017 rookie campaign in which he generated a solid 3.43 ERA and 1.18 WHIP to go along with 84 strikeouts over 86.2 innings. He then endured a rocky sophomore season, with the ERA and WHIP ballooning to 5.40 and 1.43, respectively. Faria is offering reason for optimism again this spring, however, as he looks to carve out an Opening Day spot on a staff where his experience as both starter and reliever would be especially valued. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that manager Faria is making an impression on his most important observer, manager Kevin Cash. "Stuff looked good. Breaking ball off the fastball looked good," Cash said. "He's had a nice spring so far. That's really, really encouraging. That's something that we focused on in the offseason and kind of the messaging to him, that last year is last year, and he's taken that and kind of run with that and really done some good things for us."
